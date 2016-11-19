Arsenal deserved a point, says Walcott

Theo Walcott has claimed that Arsenal got what they deserved after Olivier Giroud's last-gasp header salvaged a point against Manchester United.

Arsenal - in sparkling form heading into Saturday's clash - were lacklustre throughout at Old Trafford, but substitute Giroud was on hand in the 89th minute to cancel out Juan Mata's opener.

The result keeps Arsenal in touch with their rivals at the top, but Walcott acknowledged that Arsene Wenger's side are disappointed to only come away with a point.

"A point at Old Trafford is good, and it's probably a fair result, but obviously we want more if we want to challenge for the title," the England winger told Sky Sports.

"We managed to snatch it in the end and worked hard. We started the season well. Had a bit of a blip but still managed to get points, and maybe in years gone by we've lost this game.

"I'm disappointed for my position in their goal, so personally I'm very disappointed. But we managed to get the point we deserved.

"There's lot of tough games coming up. The league this year is so difficult, and you can't call it, but in years gone by we haven't got anything from this game."

Despite a plethora of stars on show, the game lacked quality until Mata's 68th-minute strike, and the Spaniard could not hide his disappointment at the result.

"It's very frustrating to be honest. We were so close to winning the game, but this is the Premier League," Mata told Sky Sports.

"They fought until the end and they had one chance and Giroud took it, so we have to take the point."