Arsenal have already held talks for €40m Champions League hero – but face stiff competition

Neres scored a crucial equaliser against Juventus in the first leg of this week’s Champions League quarter-final, but his performances had already caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

He also netted in the 4-1 demolition of Real Madrid in the previous round.

The 22-year-old, who has one cap for Brazil, is expected to cost at least £35 million if anyone is going to be successful in luring him away from the Johan Cruyff Arena at the end of the season.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal and Everton are foremost among the clubs chasing his signature, with Borussia Dortmund and PSG also seriously looking at the forward. Liverpool have been strongly linked, while Manchester United and Chelsea have also expressed some interest.

Neres’s current contract runs until 2022, but is expected to be one of many departures from Ajax this summer. Frenkie de Jong has already agreed to join Barcelona, while Matthijs de Ligt is also the centre of much speculation.

