Liverpool are not alone in tracking Ajax star David Neres – report

The 22-year-old has been in superb form for the Eredivisie club this season, scoring 12 goals in 44 games in all competitions, including his side’s equaliser in Wednesday’s 1-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg draw with Juventus.

A report in Le 10 Sport says that the Reds are following the progress of the Brazilian but are yet to make an approach.

PSG are also monitoring the player but are yet to make any contact with Ajax, while Dortmund are said to have already submitted a €40 million bid.

But the Mirror says that Everton are confident that the promise of regular first-team football could convince Neres of a Goodison Park switch this summer.

The former Sao Paulo player has featured in every game for the Dutch side during their impressive European run, and scored in the stunning 4-1 win at Real Madrid in the last 16.

