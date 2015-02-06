Arsenal extend Akpom and Coquelin contracts

Teenage striker Akpom has broken into the first team at the Emirates Stadium this season, making five appearances in all competitions.

Coquelin, meanwhile, was recalled from a loan spell at Championship side Charlton Athletic in November and has subsequently impressed in a holding midfield role.

Wenger - who added Gabriel Paulista and Krystian Bielik to his squad in the January transfer window - is delighted to have secured the services of Akpom and Coquelin for a longer period.

"I'm very happy with the business we did [in January], Wenger said on Friday.

"We met our targets and extended Akpom and Coquelin's contracts"

Arsenal visit local rivals Tottenham on Saturday for a north London derby that promises to be a crucial game in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.