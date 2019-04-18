Arsenal look to Bundesliga for Aaron Ramsey replacement with £28m release clause

The Gunners are working on a budget and have apparently looked to Germany as a hive of reasonably priced talent, report Bild.

Demirbay is a Borussia Dortmund youth product but never played for BVB, and since then the 25-year-old has cut his teeth in the Bundesliga with a number of clubs.

The 25-year-old has four goals and eight assists from midfield this season, and has turned out five times in the Champions League for Hoffenheim this term.

Demirbay is German-Turkish, like the Gunners' highest earner Mesut Ozil, and has won two caps for Die Mannschaft since 2017.

Arsenal will reportedly face competition from Galatasaray and Besiktas for Demirbay, who has a €30m release clause.

READ MORE...

The 8 most disappointing Premier League players of 2018/19

7 brilliant teams pulled apart before they could fulfil their potential