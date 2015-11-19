Arsenal in no rush to tie down Ozil and Sanchez
Arsenal are keen to hold on to Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but Arsene Wenger has made it clear they are in no rush to tie the duo down.
Arsene Wenger has stressed Arsenal are in no rush to open contract talks with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.
A number of recent reports suggested the Chile international is on the verge of signing a new five-year deal with Arsenal, while the former Real Madrid midfielder has also been linked with a fresh contract.
Nevertheless, even though Wenger is keen to keep the duo at Emirates Stadium, he feels there is still plenty of time to discuss a contract renewal with both.
"Of course, we want them to stay at the club, but there is still time," the Arsenal boss said at a news conference.
"We are not in a hurry [to tie them down]."
Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona in July 2014 and has since developed into a key player, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions so far this term. The 26-year-old's existing deal is due to expire in June 2018.
Ozil, too, has a contract with Arsenal until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.
