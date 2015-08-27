Arsenal 'not close' to any late deals

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger concedes he is unlikely to add to his squad before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

The Emirates Stadium outfit have endured a disappointing start to the season and are without a win from two home matches - their only victory so far coming away at Crystal Palace.

And, despite revealing plans to pursue a number of targets, Wenger insists he is "not confident" of pushing any of those deals over the line.

Wenger could, though, be boosted by the returns of Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck in the near future, with both said to be progressing well.

"Welbeck is progressing well and should be back after the international break," he said, while also claiming Wilshere would return to training at around the same time.

Welbeck missed pre-season with a knee injury, while Wilshere is also yet to feature this term due to an ankle problem.