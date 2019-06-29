Arsenal willing to sell star man for Wilfried Zaha – report

As Arsenal look to raise money to bolster their £45m transfer budget, one star striker may be sacrificed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only joined Arsenal in January 2018, but his scoring record - and his partnership with Alexandre Lacazette - has been exemplary ever since, joint-winning the Golden Boot in his first full season.

However, Unai Emery needs reinforcements, and the players they've been linked with - William Saliba, Kieran Tierney and most recently, Wilfried Zaha - will cost more than what they've got in the bank.

BBC journalist David Ornstein claimed this week that cashing in on Aubameyang would be the "easiest way" for Arsenal to do their business this summer, but his potential destination is unclear.

Italian paper Tuttosport reported that he'd said yes to a move to Manchester United, but they too would be unable to give him Champions League football, and also seem to be focusing on youth in their business this summer.

PSG would be able to offer him that and meet Arsenal's valuation - they want to recoup the £56m they paid for him in 2018 - but that may be contingent on the future of Neymar.

