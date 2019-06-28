FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #10: Ice cream with Keane and Vieira

Subscribe on Spotify here now, on Acast here or on iTunes here

FFT Editor in Chief James Brown is joined by writer Hunter Godson and sports documentary maker and producer Tony Pastor.

James reveals how the release of the fixtures for the new season only reminded him how raw the wounds still are from the last one and Hunter deliberates on what’s next for Rafa Benitez.

Plus we speak to Tony about his career behind the camera and hear how his ground breaking documentary “Keane and Vieira – Best of Enemies” came into existence. He also reveals who are the best and worst pundits he’s worked with and how to fill time when rain stops play.

Subscribe on Spotify here now, on Acast here or on iTunes here

FourFourTwo magazine is on sale now: ORDER A COPY, THEN SUBSCRIBE! 5 issues for just £5