Arsenal report: £120m target has just been made available on LOAN

Arsenal could be about to add a Premier League hotshot to their squad this January.

The Gunners are currently 4th in the Premier League table some nine points behind current leaders Liverpool - having already suffered defeats against Bournemouth and Newcastle United this season.

It is in attack that questions are being asked of Mikel Arteta's options, especially given striker Gabriel Jesus has failed to find the net in 10 appearances for the club in 2024/25.

Arsenal could now push forward with a loan move for Brighton star Evan Ferguson

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is reportedly available on loan this January (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Telegraph Sport, Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is set to be made available for loan in January, given the 20-year-old has started just one Premier League game so far this term.

Arsenal have previously shown an interest in the Republic of Ireland international who is currently finding first-team opportunities hard to come by with Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck both impressing.

Evan Ferguson scored six goals for Brighton last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrasting reports from Football Insider have suggested Fulham and Leicester City are showing an interest in Ferguson, who joined Brighton from Irish side Bohemians back in January 2021.

It could well be that new boss Fabian Hürzeler hasn't found the correct moments to play Ferguson yet, but at 20, it is crucial to his development that he begins to play regular football.

In FourFourTwo's view, huge pressure would be cast upon the Irishman's shoulders should a move to the Emirates come to fruition, with Leicester City perhaps a more attractive proposition at this stage of his career.

“At whatever level you are playing, you always need to prove to yourself,” Ferguson told Sunday World recently. “The hardest thing for me when I came over to England was adjusting to full-time football. Recovery, gym, training... all of that kind of stuff.

“I started with the Under-23s at Brighton and it was a massive learning experience. You get training with the first team and just take it step by step. When you are out there on the field, football is the thing you are used to the most, but there is a lot more around it.

“You don’t understand what it is like over here when you come over from Ireland. You think it is just football, but it’s hard to comprehend how different it is. The League of Ireland, to be honest, is a different game.

"Everyone is an athlete over here and you have to be on it every single day in training. It is pressure, but it is what you want to do, and it’s what you signed up for.”