Arsenal given green light for £120m superstar striker signing, in huge statement of intent: report

Arsenal have been granted a golden opportunity to bring a £120 million superstar to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners are still riding high in the Premier League and Champions League, having beaten Luton Town at home last night. But despite being the top scorers in the division, they've lacked a cutting edge all season up front.

Kai Havertz has been used in attack but goals have come from all over the field – with a new striker expected in the summer.

Kai Havertz has been used up front for Arsenal recently (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But has the chance to sign Evan Ferguson just presented itself? Arsenal were first linked with the Irishman last summer, as per Football Transfers – and Brighton may have just secured his replacement.

As confirmed by Seagulls gaffer Roberto De Zerbi, speaking to The Athletic's Andy Naylor, forward Deniz Undav will return from his loan this summer in a bid to re-spark his career at the Amex, igniting rumours that another forward could be departing. There's plenty of speculation regarding Ferguson's future, too.

Last season, it was touted by The Express that the teenager would leave Sussex for a record fee. That'd be £120m, given that Moises Caicedo left for Chelsea for £115m.

Evan Ferguson is a reported target for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the rumours might just be a little fanciful, given the fee. While Ferguson is undoubtably talented, it would be a lot of money for Arsenal to commit on a player after spending £105m on Declan Rice last summer – and following the Gunners' own pursuit of Caicedo last January, they aren't on particularly good terms with Brighton, who found them pushy and disrespectful at the time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fergusion is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have a 10-man shortlist in their hunt for a new striker – but can expect a bidding war for one star on their books. It looks, however, like Jorginho might leave.

The chances of signing Matthijs De Ligt have risen, while one AFCON winner has been linked. Meanwhile, Declan Rice has spoken out about Ben White's decision not to play for England.