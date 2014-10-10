Arsenal to set Ozil timetable over injury

Ozil is facing a lengthy layoff after being diagnosed with a partial ligament tear in his left knee while on international duty with Germany this week.

The German Football Association (DFB) issued a statement on Thursday revealing the 25-year-old will be out for 10-12 weeks.

However, Arsenal have yet to set a precise timetable for Ozil's recovery, acknowledging only that the midfielder will be sidelined for "at least two months" and insisting they will conduct their own analysis of the injury before coming to any decision.

Manager Arsene Wenger told his club's official website: "We have our own specialist giving us his opinion after reading the scan and examining Mesut. We will follow our own recommendations."

Arsenal informed the DFB of Ozil's knee problem before he linked up with his national squad.

"When he arrived with the German national team, they didn't think it was a lot at the start," added Wenger.

"He was supposed to practice on Wednesday but, in the end, he said that wasn't possible for him.

"Then he had a scan and it was bad news."

News of Ozil's injury represents a further blow for Arsenal, who are already without several senior players and saw defender Laurent Koscielny withdraw from international duty with France on Thursday due to chronic tendinitis of both of his Achilles tendons.