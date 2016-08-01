Arsenal star Sanchez fit again as season nears

Alexis Sanchez appears likely to be fit for the start of Arsenal's Premier League campaign after overcoming an ankle injury sustained in Chile's Copa America final triumph.

Sanchez was left out of Arsenal's squad to tour the United States as he recuperated from a packed schedule as well as the injury that ended his participation in the Copa final, before his team-mates won the trophy on a penalty shootout against Argentina.

But the attacker will be at Arsene Wenger's disposal as Arsenal travel to Scandinavia to face Viking Stavanger in Norway and Manchester City in Gothenburg ahead of a domestic opener against Liverpool a week on Sunday.

Aaron Ramsey will also return to the side, having been afforded an extended break after helping Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

"Not all of [the international players will be back]," Wenger told Arsenal Player. "But Ramsey will be involved, Sanchez will be involved.

"The latest players coming back will not be involved, that's [Mesut] Ozil, [Olivier] Giroud and [Laurent] Koscielny, they are the last ones and I don't think they will be involved on the tour on Thursday [against Viking], but all the others will."