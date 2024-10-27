Arsenal star talks of 'daily struggle' in north London

Arsenal signed the 24-year-old back in 2020 but he has since struggled to break into the first-team

Arsenal's transfer system under Mikel Arteta has more than often paid dividends.

Declan Rice, Ben White and Kai Havertz are just three standout examples of when the Gunners got it right in the market and yielded on-field success marred with Arteta's tactical nuances.

But sometimes, those moves don't work due to factors out of the manager's hands. One 24-year-old knows that feeling well and has instead taken time away from the Emirates in order to try and reinvigorate his career.

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira enjoying his spell at Porto and hopes to return to north London a more well-rounded star

Fabio Vieira hasn't had it easy at Arsenal and has since taken time away from the Emirates in order to try and restart his career.

Having joined Porto on loan this summer, the 24-year-old is back out on the pitch and admits he is enjoying himself once again.

He said, as relayed by O Jogo: “I’m feeling better and better. I went through a very difficult period for me, as everyone knows. From surgeries to muscle injuries.

“It’s been a daily struggle for me and now I’m back, I’m happy with the steps I’m taking and I’m increasingly confident that in the end I’ll be able to help this club, which is what I want.”

Vieira joined from Porto back in 2022 but found opportunities hard to come by under Arteta, especially given the form seen by captain Martin Odeegard in particular.

But with age on his side, there could still be a second chance for a man who has shown, in glimpses, he may be up to the task.

“Regarding Fabio [we are] really happy with him but at the same time sad because it's been a tough period for him,” Arteta said on Vieira.

“Especially with the last injury when he had some momentum and performances he got injured, that broke up his rhythm, just like last season

In FourFourTwo's view, Vieira could still have a career at the Emirates, but game time may be hard to come by.FourFourTwo's view

Emile Smith-Rowe struggled to do so and had to go elsewhere, so Vieira will have to work hard, upon his return, to warrant any game time, if any.

