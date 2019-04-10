Arsenal suffer setback in pursuit of £43m midfield target – report

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with moves for Thomas, but the Ghana international has ended any speculation about his future.

Partey says he is happy in Madrid and not looking to leave anytime soon.

“I’ve grown up in Atleti and I'm sure I will stay here,” the midfielder told Cadena Cope.

“I don’t know of another place that will understand how I play like they do here.”

The 25-year-old does, however, have a £43m release clause in his contract which lasts until 2023.

Arsenal would reportedly rather save their money for more improving high priority areas, such as their defence.

Manchester United, however, who look set to lose Ander Herrera and face a fight to keep Paul Pogba, may be more in need.

