Arsenal tie far from over, insists Suarez

Luis Suarez knows Barcelona's Champions League last-16 tie against Arsenal is far from over, despite a comfortable away win on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi scored two second-half goals as title holders Barca defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium in London.

However, Suarez remains wary of Arsenal heading into the return leg, with the English side's quality not to be discounted.

"We are very happy as we got really nice score but we know that it is still not done," the Uruguay international said.

"There are another 90 minutes extra to be played.

"We know that we have taken advantage but you never know what could happen in Champions League games.

"Arsenal is fighting to win the Premier League and they have players who can make differences in the second leg."

Barca are aiming to be the first club to go back-to-back in the Champions League since AC Milan over 25 years ago.

"We are very ambitious," Suarez added. We want to carry on winning trophies and adding titles to this club because we are in the best team of the world.

"We just need to focus on getting our goals."