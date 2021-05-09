Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta calls for backing as he sets about revamping Gunners’ squad

Mikel Arteta has called on the Arsenal board to back him in the upcoming transfer market.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing season and look set to be absent from European competition next term.

Arteta’s side are 10th in the Premier League table ahead of Monday’s meeting with West Brom.

They suffered elimination from the Europa League on Thursday, going down 2-1 on aggregate to Villarreal in the semi-finals.

Arteta has come under increased pressure since the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg of the tie.

Arsenal are expected to spend in this summer’s transfer market to bolster their squad, which Arteta believes will be necessary for the team to improve.

“This year is not year one," he said. "I think a project has its phases and I am telling you we are in a much better position today to be where we want to be very soon, if we do what we have to do. But we have to be ruthless.

“We cannot be crying and stuck on what we don’t have. We have to see what we do have and maximise it to get what we want.

“I want to share the pain that we are all feeling. [The fans] have been incredible with the team and incredible with me since I arrived and I have to show my appreciation first of all.

“I know their disappointment. We are here to give them joy, to give them moments where they can feel proud of what we do. We were able to do that last season and we haven’t this season.

“We are the ones who have to give them something to cheer about. I don’t think it is time for us to demand anything from them.”

Arsenal will drop into the bottom half of the table if Aston Villa avoid defeat by Manchester United on Sunday.

