Arsenal will go through - Dinamo boss Mamic

Dinamo Zagreb boss Zoran Mamic has backed Arsenal to reach the last 16 of the Champions League after conceding his side were beaten by "the much better team" on Tuesday.

Arsenal were 3-0 victors over Dinamo at the Emirates Stadium - Mesut Ozil opening the scoring before Alexis Sanchez netted either side of the interval.

The result keeps alive the Gunners' chances of qualifying from Group F and leaves them needing to beat Olympiacos by at least two goals in Greece in the final round of fixtures to be sure of their place in the knockout stages.

And Mamic, whose side beat Arsenal 2-1 back in September, recognised an improvement in Arsene Wenger's squad.

"Today Arsenal were the much better team," he said. "They were much better than when we played in Zagreb.

"I'm sure they can go through. They have a big chance.

"They have a lot of quality, much more than Olympiacos. In my opinion they will go through."