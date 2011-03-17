Arsenal youngster came close to Spurs move

Brisen-Hall, who was a product of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy, has admitted that he nearly signed for Spurs three years ago after playing in a practice match for the White Hart Lane outfit.

However, he eventually chose to sign up for Arsene Wenger’s men after conceding that he was presented with an offer that he couldn’t turn down.

“I was playing for my Sunday League team and, as a one-off, they played me up front and I ended up scoring six goals,” Brislen-Hall told Arsenal's official website.

“There was a Tottenham scout there so I went to Tottenham, passed a fitness test, and went back to train with them. They had a friendly arranged against a team from Thailand, I ended up playing in that game and managed to score one and set up another.

“So they were positive about offering me something. At this point, nothing was happening with Arsenal, which was my first choice. But I went back to Arsenal, played in a trial game and that’s when they offered me a deal. When you have got a chance at Arsenal, you have got to take it.”

One of the 18-year-old's main attributes is his versatility as he can be played in a number of roles across defence and midfield.

“I’ve kept working hard and kept training,” he added. “I’ve managed to get myself into the reserve team so I’ve done well. Liam [Brady] has told me I’ve done well and shown good character. I’ve kept going and kept going and I’ve got my rewards.”

By Elliott Binks