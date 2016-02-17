Arsenal's 'good group' can win trophies, insists Monreal

Nacho Monreal believes continuity could be the key for Arsenal in their quest for success in three different competitions.

While Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny did arrive at Emirates Stadium during January, Monreal feels a settled first-team squad has helped foster a tremendous team spirit at the club.

Arsene Wenger's side displayed their fighting spirit by battling back from a goal down to beat Premier League leaders Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday, with the result cutting the gap between the teams in the table to two points.

Arsenal will continue their defence of the FA Cup with a fifth-round tie against Hull City on Saturday, while they have a Champions League last-16 clash with Barcelona looming on the horizon.

"It is mandatory to have a really good relationship with your team-mates, we are like a unit. You play like a unit and you spend a lot of time with them," Monreal told the club's official website.

"I can see now there is only one group. We are together and in every moment the atmosphere is amazing - this is very important to get trophies. If you want to win something it is necessary to have a good group.

"In the last few years we have played with the same players. Every summer, we have signed one, two or a maximum of three players. The team is practically the same group so that is very important.

"Arsenal is not 11 players, we are 24 amazing players and when one is injured, the other player could play really well. We have really good players and really good people. In my opinion, it is better than ever."