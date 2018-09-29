Arsenal's Leno makes Premier League debut after Cech injury

Bernd Leno made his Premier League debut for Arsenal on Saturday after Petr Cech appeared to injure his hamstring against Watford at Emirates Stadium.

Cech has been Unai Emery's preferred number one in the league so far this season, despite German international Leno arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £19.2million fee in June.

Former Czech Republic international Cech has seemingly struggled to adapt to Emery's preferred style of playing out from the back, but produced a string of vital saves in last weekend's 2-0 win over Everton to cement his status as number one.

Leno had been restricted to appearances in the Europa League and EFL Cup, but finally made his Premier League bow in the 45th minute against the Hornets after Cech pulled up feeling his hamstring following a goal kick.