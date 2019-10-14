Arsene Wenger set to release first autobiography next year

The Frenchman ended a 22-year spell at the north London club last summer after winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with the Gunners.

Publishers Weidenfeld and Nicolson announced on Monday that the iconic manager’s book will be titled My Life in Red and White.

It is due for release in the UK and France in the autumn of 2020.

“Wenger is the man who changed the entire face of football in this country,” said Weidenfeld and Nicolson chairman Alan Samson.

“He is a revolutionary manager whose influence, not only at Arsenal for an amazing 22 years but also on the national game, has been profound.

“He altered the habits of players yet far more significantly he opened our eyes and broadened our minds.

“For more than two decades he brought to the Premier League as much vivid colour and excitement as anyone could, exemplified by the silk and steel of his immortal ‘Invincibles’.”

Wenger is Arsenal’s longest-serving manager and the most successful boss in the club’s history.

He took over the Gunners in 1996 after a spell at Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan and led his new club to a league and cup double within two years, before repeating the feat in 2002.

His ‘Invincibles’ side of 2004 went an entire league season without defeat for the first time since Preston North End 115 years earlier, and is considered as one of the greatest teams of the Premier League era.

Wenger also led the club to the Champions League final in 2006, where they lost to Barcelona, but he stepped down in 2018 after Arsenal finished sixth and was replaced by Unai Emery.

Since leaving the club, the 69-year-old has worked as a TV pundit and recently revealed he was considering an offer to join FIFA as the organisation’s Chief of Football Development.

