Arshavin bemoans bad luck

Park Ji-Sung’s first-half header was enough to ensure that the Red Devils overtook the Emirates Stadium side at the top of the Premier League, but Arshavin insists that his team did not deserve to leave Old Trafford empty-handed.

Speaking to his official website, the 29-year-old Russian international said:

"We didn't deserve defeat, the match was a battle. Both teams fought for the result and unfortunately we lost.”

Arsenal struggled to create chances in a closely-contested game, but Arshavin believes his team’s failings were not down to a lack of ambition, and that it was luck which ultimately swung things in United’s favour.

"We didn't play for a draw, we simply acted responsibly in defence and looked for our chances to attack. If it wasn't for a fortunate bounce at the end of the first half, we would have gone in at 0-0 and the second half would have been easier.

"I think Manchester United had more luck than us during the game, but we were not able to create anything special near their goal.”

Monday’s defeat at Old Trafford leaves Arsenal two points behind leaders United having played a game more.

But Arshavin thinks the open nature of this year’s title race means the setback will not prove fatal, provided the Gunners bounce back quickly.

"There is no time to be melancholy or sad, we need to forget this defeat and start thinking about the next match.

"We need to prepare properly for each opponent. The championship is very interesting this year and nothing has been lost yet."

By Liam Twomey