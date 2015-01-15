Arteta and Debuchy ruled out for three months

Arsenal have been dealt a double injury blow with the news that Mikel Arteta and Mathieu Debuchy have been ruled out for up to three months following surgery.

Arteta has not featured for Arsene Wenger's side since their UEFA Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on November 26, when he was replaced after 67 minutes.

Various muscle injuries had kept him out of the first team, but Wenger has revealed the underlying problem was with the 32-year-old's ankle, which has now been operated on.

However, Arteta is unlikely to feature until the final weeks of the season after the club confirmed a rehabilitation period of up to three months.

"Mikel has had surgery which went well. I have just seen him, he is back with us at the training ground," Wenger told Arsenal's official website.

"He had a limited mobility in his ankle and some persistent inflammation that had an impact on his calf.

"That meant we had to make the decision to have surgery and it's a proper solution which gives him the best chance to recover."

Meanwhile, Debuchy will also be a long-term absentee after having surgery on his right shoulder having dislocated it against Stoke City on Sunday.

The French defender suffered the setback after falling badly following a challenge with Marko Arnautovic in the early stages of Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League win.

"Mathieu had a surgery on his right shoulder following the injury on Sunday," Wenger added.

"It's very unfortunate for Mathieu, it's unbelievable because he's had two surgeries in the same season.

"He just came back, he played seven games and he's out again. I count three months out for Mathieu because contact will be a problem for the shoulder."