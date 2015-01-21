Asian Cup Preview: Australia v China

Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo believes Brisbane hosting Thursday's Asia Cup quarter-final against China will work to his team's advantage.

The Socceroos missed out on a Melbourne quarter-final against Uzbekistan after losing 1-0 to South Korea at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

That now pits the tournament hosts against a red-hot China side, who won all three Group B matches under the guidance of Alain Perrin.

And the Socceroos now know they will face reigning champions Japan in the semi-finals if both win their last-eight clashes.

Japan play the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

But despite the Brisbane surface being condemned, largely for playing havoc with Australia's possession-based style, Luongo was focusing on the positives of playing there again.

The Swindon Town midfielder has been the find of the tournament for Ange Postecoglou's side and said: "Conditions [on Saturday]… they were obviously a bit hot and people say the pitch [was not good], but it's nothing we haven't experienced before.

"We've got an extra day [of rest] on China and we're used to the climate here.

"We're used to the pitch already, we've played there, and there's no fuss [this week] about travelling or moving to a different hotel.

"Everything's in our favour at the moment and hopefully we can show that."

Australia beat Kuwait 4-1 and followed up with a 4-0 rout of Oman to open the tournament but struggled in the absence of several stars against South Korea.

While captain Mile Jedinak again missed with an ankle injury - the Crystal Palace man is set to return for this clash - attacking trio Tim Cahill, Mathew Leckie and Robbie Kruse all started on the bench.

And while all three were introduced, Australia lacked cutting edge, as Postecoglou's selection gamble back-fired.

Cahill, Leckie and Kruse are likely to come straight back into the starting line-up, as is Jedinak, while Alex Wilkinson appears set to replace the suspended Matthew Spiranovic at the heart of the Australia defence.

The 100th-ranked Australia - who sit four places below China in the FIFA standings - will have the majority of support from a likely sell-out crowd in Brisbane.

Significant pockets of the crowd will be behind the Chinese, though, with momentum growing after their excellent campaign so far.

Of their three wins, two - a 2-1 success against Uzbekistan and a 1-0 triumph over Saudi Arabia - came in Brisbane, meaning they will also be accustomed to conditions.

Perrin slammed the state of the pitch earlier in the tournament, and interestingly, the six-yard boxes have been re-laid ahead of the match.

The rest of the pitch remains the same, though, meaning Australia may play slightly more direct than usual.

With three goals in two matches, China's Sun Ke looms as their biggest threat, while captain Zheng Zhi will have a crucial role to play in midfield.

China have won their last two against Australia, including a 4-3 triumph in the 2013 East Asian Cup.