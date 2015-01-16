Asian Cup Preview: Oman v Kuwait

Oman and Kuwait have only pride to play for as they complete their Asian Cup campaigns with a clash in Newcastle on Saturday.

The two teams are point-less in Group A, from which hosts Australia and South Korea will progress to the quarter-finals.

Both were thrashed by the tournament hosts and beaten 1-0 by Uli Stielike's men.

Kuwait also have an element of revenge to play for, having been crushed 5-0 by Oman at the Gulf Cup in November last year.

Said Salim scored a hat-trick and Abdulaziz Al Muqbali a brace on that day in Saudi Arabia.

That victory is Oman's most recent, with Paul Le Guen's men finishing fourth at the Gulf Cup and failing to win either of their two pre-Asian Cup friendlies.

Le Guen's side started well against the Socceroos but once Ange Postecoglou's men found their feet they were simply too good.

After that loss, the Frenchman urged Oman to lift for their final group game.

"We need to approach the game with pride. Each game is important. The results against South Korea and Australia are not a surprise," he said.

"We need to keep our chin and play with pride."

If Salim and Al Muqbali can produce for Oman, they are every chance of finishing their tournament with a win.

Kuwait's campaign had started well, with Hussain Fadhel's header giving them a shock lead against Australia.

But that was as good as it got for Nabil Maaloul's men.

Speaking after his side's loss to South Korea, Maaloul said the Oman clash was still important despite his team's elimination.

"The match is very important it is no less important than the last two matches," he said.

"We will at least aim to get three points."