Asian Cup Qualifying Wrap: Trio reach Australia

UAE secured their spot in Australia courtesy of a 4-0 win over Hong Kong. Salem Saleh and Walid Abbas put the Emiratis 2-0 up at half-time, with goals in the final 10 minutes from Omar Abdulrahman and Ismail Al Hamadi putting gloss on the scoreline.

Elsewhere in Group E, Uzbekistan beat Vietnam 3-0 and will secure their spot in the finals if they beat Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia qualified with one-goal successes - 1-0 over Malaysia and 2-1 over Iraq respectively.

In Bahrain's group, Qatar require just a point from their final two outings to get through after a 4-1 triumph in Yemen, with China best-placed to join Saudi Arabia in getting out of Group C having beaten Indonesia 1-0 in Xi'an.

Iran will qualify with a point against Lebanon on Tuesday, having eased past Group B basement boys Thailand 3-0. Kuwait and Lebanon met in Kuwait City hoping to claim second spot in the group, but their 0-0 draw leaves the hosts a point ahead with two games to play.

In Group A, Syria boosted their hopes of progressing with their first three points of the campaign, beating Singapore 4-0.

The pool's top two sides, Oman and Jordan, did not meet due to the latter's involvement in their FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-off with Uruguay.