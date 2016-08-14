Ask the president - Lacazette open to Lyon move

Alexandre Lacazette has hinted he may be interested in a transfer from Lyon during the transfer window, but the striker says his future is in the hands of the club's president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lacazette started the new season with a brilliant hat-trick as Lyon beat promoted Nancy 3-0 on Sunday, reaching 75 Ligue 1 goals in the process.

The striker - the subject of a rejected €35million bid from Arsenal last month - suggested he wanted to reach 100 Ligue 1 goals, but later said he would want to discuss a move if a transfer bid was accepted.

"If there are offers that are not refused, I would like to respond," Lacazette told Canal+.

"But I am at Lyon. I was in the mood today and I scored three goals.

"If I have any offers? Ask the president. And if he is satisfied that I will stay, I will stay."

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has ruled his club out of the running for Lacazette, insisting his club will "100 per cent" will not buy the striker, while Aulas is keen to retain the attacker.