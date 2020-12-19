Asmir Begovic is Bournemouth saviour as Jason Tindall hails another clean sheet

Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall was quick to take the positives from yet another clean sheet in a goalless draw at Luton, despite the Cherries dropping points in their bid for a swift return to the Premier League.

The visitors went into the game six points adrift of leaders Norwich, only cutting the deficit by one at full-time, and were indebted to two fine saves from goalkeeper Asmir Begovic that ensured they left Luton with something.

Tindall said: “We came here to get three points but it was difficult. The pitch was probably the worst we’ve played on and it wasn’t ideal.

“It’s five clean sheets on the bounce and I’m delighted at that, it’s something we should be proud of, as we have taken a lot of criticism in the past for conceding goals.

“It is an area we had to be better in. To keep five clean sheets on the bounce in any division is quite a feat – let alone the Championship.

“But I’m disappointed we haven’t created more chances.

“It was a good save from As, but it was a save I’d expect him to make, he would have been disappointed if it had gone in.

“As has been excellent for us all season, and today he was there to make saves.

“He’s played a huge part in the clean sheets. With every successful team you need a good goalkeeper.

“We don’t worry about Norwich or anyone else.”

A game low on clear-cut chances saw Junior Stanislas’ free-kick easily stopped by James Shea, before Begovic parried Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s effort behind.

He then made the save of the game on 35 minutes, at full stretch from Danny Hylton’s drive, also gathering Sonny Bradley’s header.

After the break, Dewsbury-Hall fired over, while Cherries sub Rodrigo Riquelme shot straight at Shea from 20 yards.

Luton sub Sam Nombe could not beat a sprawling Begovic late on, before visiting defender Jack Simpson almost diverted Dewsbury-Hall’s cross into his own net.

Luton boss Nathan Jones was not satisfied with the single point though.

He said: “No, before the game probably given the calibre of the team that we came up against because they’re free-flowing, they’re very fluent, they have outstanding individuals for the level, they’re full of Premier League players.

“But at the end, no… I’m a little bit disappointed we didn’t take all three.

“Asmir’s pulled off a great save first half, we’ve had so many situations as well, where we’ve got in behind them and haven’t quite shown that quality and that composure just to pick that right opportunity.

“We’ve had more shots, right at the end, the boy’s put one over his bar, then it’s probably not a penalty, because he’s outside the box, but it’s a sending-off and a foul which would have given us a chance to have shot from 19 yards, so I’m very proud of the performance.

“Let’s not be too disappointed, for us to be competing with a side like Bournemouth shows we’re in a decent place.

“We were excellent, we went pressing, we didn’t sit and say, ‘OK, let’s take it on the chin.’

“We allowed them to play one pass and then we went after them with real aggression and I thought we were excellent because they are a fantastic side for the level.”