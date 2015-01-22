Aston Villa fined £60,000 for Leicester skirmish

Towards the end of the Premier League meeting at the King Power Stadium earlier this month - which Villa lost 1-0 - a fracas broke out after Matty James' strong challenge on Jores Okore.

James was confronted by Ciaran Clark, leading to a brief melee before both men were subsequently sent off by referee Michael Oliver.

The two clubs were charged three days later, and on Thursday it was confirmed that Villa had accepted their punishment.

"Aston Villa have been fined £60,000 and warned as to their future conduct, after the club admitted failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from proactive behaviour," a brief FA statement read.