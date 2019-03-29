Athletic Bilbao edge narrow win over Girona to rise to eighth in LaLiga

Athletic Bilbao continued their rise up the LaLiga standings with a 2-1 comeback victory over Girona at the Estadi Montilivi.

Bilbao were just three points above the relegation zone last month, but Friday’s win has lifted them level with seventh-placed Valencia on 40 points – just three off the European places.

A fourth win in six games looked someway off for the Basque outfit, however, when Girona established a half-time lead through Cristhian Stuani’s 37th-minute header.

The in-form Uruguay international got on the end of Raul Garcia’s deep cross from the left touchline to nod home his 18th goal of the season.

Bilbao turned the match on its head in the space of six second-half minutes, though.

They drew level in the 53rd minute when Inaki Williams escaped the attentions of the home defence to head in Yuri Berchiche’s dinked cross.

And soon after the Lions were celebrating what would prove to be the winner.

Williams was the provider on this occasion with a cross from the right and veteran midfielder Raul Garcia finished things off as he got in between the Girona centre-backs to convert another headed goal.