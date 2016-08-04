Atleti prospect Hernandez signs contract extension

Atletico Madrid have moved to secure the future of promising full-back Theo Hernandez by signing the 18-year-old to a two-year contract extension.

The France youth international, who has been linked with Barcelona and Manchester City, has been sent out on loan to Alaves to aid his development, but the new deal will keep him on Atleti's books until at least 2021.

Though he is yet to make his senior debut for the club, Hernandez has spent pre-season with the Atleti first team, travelling to Australia for the International Champions Cup clash with Tottenham.

Hernandez was an unused substitute in that fixture, but will hope to enjoy an increase in game time at Alaves, who begin their return to LaLiga with the visit of Atleti on August 21.

An Atleti statement read: "In order to maintain his excellent progress and to find the minutes required for footballing growth, Atletico Madrid and Alaves have reached an agreement for Theo Hernandez to play on loan with the Basque side until June 30 2017.

"The club wishes him the best of luck."