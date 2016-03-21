Atletico confirm Gimenez hamstring injury
Jose Maria Gimenez's injury has forced Uruguay to change their squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Peru.
Atletico Madrid have confirmed Jose Maria Gimenez has suffered a hamstring injury, adding to their defensive fitness woes.
Diego Simeone had to make do without Diego Godin at Sporting Gijon on Saturday, after the experienced Uruguayan suffered a hamstring injury of his own that is expected to sideline him for up to four weeks.
Atletico lost the game 2-1, with Barcelona extending their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points, despite blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Villarreal.
Like Godin, Gimenez suffered a grade two strain at El Molinon, and can be expected to miss a similar chunk of time - in which Atletico will play Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The pair of injuries will also cause Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez a headache, as he makes do without his first-choice central defensive pairing.
Godin was not called up for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Peru, while Diego Polenta could be in line for a first cap after he was called up to replace Gimenez. Tabarez has also drafted in Nacional defender Mauricio Victorino after midfielder Mathias Corujo was laid low with appendicitis.
