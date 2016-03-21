Atletico confirm Gimenez hamstring injury

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Jose Maria Gimenez has suffered a hamstring injury, adding to their defensive fitness woes.

Diego Simeone had to make do without Diego Godin at Sporting Gijon on Saturday, after the experienced Uruguayan suffered a hamstring injury of his own that is expected to sideline him for up to four weeks.

Atletico lost the game 2-1, with Barcelona extending their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points, despite blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Villarreal.

Like Godin, Gimenez suffered a grade two strain at El Molinon, and can be expected to miss a similar chunk of time - in which Atletico will play Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The pair of injuries will also cause Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez a headache, as he makes do without his first-choice central defensive pairing.

Godin was not called up for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Peru, while Diego Polenta could be in line for a first cap after he was called up to replace Gimenez. Tabarez has also drafted in Nacional defender Mauricio Victorino after midfielder Mathias Corujo was laid low with appendicitis.