Atletico cruise to friendly win

Atletico Madrid made a winning start to their pre-season campaign as they downed Segunda Division side Numancia 2-0 to retain the Memorial Jesus Gil y Gil.

Both goals came in the space of two second-half minutes, French defender Lucas Hernandez grabbing the first and Argentine midfielder Angel Correa the second.

During a low-key and largely one-sided encounter at El Burgo de Osma, Atletico coach Diego Simeone handed debuts to new recruits Stefan Savic, Luciano Vietto and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

However, the club's biggest signing of the summer, Jackson Martinez, was not included in the matchday squad and is now expected to feature in Atletico's next friendly which sees them face more Segunda Division opposition in the form of Oviedo on Tuesday.

Following that clash at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Simeone's men will head to the Far East where they are set to take on Japanese side Sagan Tosu and Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG.