Atletico defender Gimenez leaves hospital

Gimenez sustained a knock to the head during the 2-0 victory at the Vicente Calderon - which was marred by supporter clashes before the game, which resulted in a Deportivo fan passing away - but played the remainder of the game before going for tests.

Once a neurological exam and a cranial CT scan had been completed, the Uruguayan was admitted to the Monteprincipe Hospital for overnight observation.

However, the club confirmed on Monday that the 19-year-old had been discharged from the hospital.

"Jose Maria Gimenez was discharged from the hospital this morning after spending the night for observation at the Monteprincipe Hospital," read a statement on the Spanish champions' website.

"The centre-back was transferred to the FREMAP clinic in Majadahonda, where he underwent a neurological exam and a cranial CT scan. Once the tests were complete, he was admitted to the Monteprincipe Hospital."