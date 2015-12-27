Atletico expect Simeone stay

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will remain in charge at the club for a "very long time", according to club president Enrique Cerezo.

The Argentinean has been linked with Chelsea, who will have a new manager at the helm next season after Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Guus Hiddink has taken charge on an interim basis at the struggling Premier League champions.

Simeone has a contract until 2020 with Atletico and Cerezo said he expected the 45-year-old in charge for years to come.

"He will be here with us for as long as he wants," he told RTVE.

"I think we have a coach who will last a very long time and who will be an important part of the history which this team is making."

Atletico sit second to Barcelona in La Liga, while they will face PSV in the round of 16 in the Champions League.