Atletico Madrid hit by Miranda injury blow

The Brazil international went off injured after just 28 minutes of Tuesday's 2-1 friendly win over Austria in Vienna, prompting fears the centre-back was set for a spell on the sidelines.

International coach Dunga looked to play down fears over a lengthy absence but Atletico confirmed the extent of the injury on Wednesday.

"Miranda has undergone an MRI that has determined he has a grade II muscle injury to the left hamstring," the club confirmed via their official Twitter account.

The Spanish champions have not yet revealed when they expect the defender to return.

However, Diego Simeone is almost certain to be without Miranda for Saturday's La Liga clash with Malaga and the midweek visit of Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

The 30-year-old has has featured 16 times in all competitions for the club this term, scoring three times.