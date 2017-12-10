Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in La Liga
Atletico Madrid might have been dumped out of the Champions League, but they are having no such troubles domestically.
Atletico Madrid went unbeaten for a club-record 19th consecutive La Liga match with Sunday's narrow 1-0 win at Real Betis.
Saul Niguez's first-half goal sealed a slice of history as Diego Simeone's side bounced back from their Champions League group-stage exit.
Undefeated in all 15 of their top-flight matches this term, Atleti have not suffered a league loss since they were edged 1-0 at home by Villarreal on April 25.
Since then, they have racked up an impressive 12 victories and seven draws.
Their latest win, achieved without the injured Antoine Griezmann, was secured with just 26 per cent of possession and saw Atleti move back ahead of rivals Real Madrid in third.
19 - haver recorded their longest ever unbeaten run in the top-flight (19): 12W 7D. Invictus December 10, 2017
