Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in La Liga

Atletico Madrid went unbeaten for a club-record 19th consecutive La Liga match with Sunday's narrow 1-0 win at Real Betis.

Saul Niguez's first-half goal sealed a slice of history as Diego Simeone's side bounced back from their Champions League group-stage exit.

Undefeated in all 15 of their top-flight matches this term, Atleti have not suffered a league loss since they were edged 1-0 at home by Villarreal on April 25.

Since then, they have racked up an impressive 12 victories and seven draws.

Their latest win, achieved without the injured Antoine Griezmann, was secured with just 26 per cent of possession and saw Atleti move back ahead of rivals Real Madrid in third.