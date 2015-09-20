Atletico Madrid v Getafe: Guaita hoping gulf in class not a factor

Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has accepted that Atletico Madrid are in "another league" in terms of ability as they prepare to make the short trip across the Spanish capital for Tuesday's La Liga clash.

Fran Escriba's side clinched their first points of the season on Friday, as Stefan Scepovic's goal in the second minute settled a tight affair at home to Malaga, with defeats to both Athletic Bilbao, Granada and Espanyol preceding that win.

But Atletico, who spent approximately €130million during the close-season, have enjoyed a far more impressive start, with a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona the only blemish following victories over Las Palmas, Sevilla and Eibar.

And Guaita acknowledged that in some ways Getafe, who were restricted to loans and free deals in the transfer window, live a completely contrasting existence compared to their illustrious neighbours.

"On Tuesday we know have a difficult game," the former Valencia goalkeeper said.

"Atletico are in another league – they will be favourites. We want to get the three points from Calderon. It will be difficult, but not impossible."

Scepovic added: ''We all know what it's like to play in the Vicente Calderon stadium and it's important for us to be going there with a victory under our belts."

Recent history provides little reason for Getafe optimism, with Atletico dominating their meetings over the last few years.

A 3-0 win at the Vicente Calderon in May 2010 and a 3-2 home victory in November of the following year stand out for the Coliseum Alfonso Perez outfit, but Atletico have not had too much trouble since.

Their last five contests at the Calderon in all competitions have ended in Atletico wins, with a 7-0 thrashing in November 2013 the most notable, and Diego Simeone will be expecting that run to resume in midweek.

One issue facing Simeone has been the perceived slow starts for Jackson Martinez and Luciano Vietto in Atletico jerseys, though the coach was bemused by such suggestions.

"There's nothing missing," he said. "They [Martinez and Vietto] are working very well and we are a team in which individuals are at the service of the whole squad."

Simeone will have to do without Koke (thigh), but will be able to call upon the rest of his squad, while Emi Buendia, Pablo Sarabia (both knocks) and Roberto Lago (muscular problem) are doubts for Getafe.