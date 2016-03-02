Atletico to play Juve and Tottenham in Melbourne

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have been confirmed as the fourth and final team set to compete at July's International Champions Cup in Melbourne.

Atletico will join Serie A champions Juventus, Premier League title hopefuls Tottenham and A-League outfit Melbourne Victory in the Australia leg of the pre-season tournament.

Diego Simeone's Atletico, who are second in La Liga and five points adrift of Barcelona following Tuesday's 3-0 win over Real Sociedad, will face Tottenham in the third and final match of the ICC at the MCG on July 29.

"The team and I can't wait to come and play in Melbourne and visit a country as exciting as Australia, sharing with the fans its passion for football," Simeone said via Atletico's website.

"It's fantastic to be part of such a high calibre tournament with some of the best teams in Europe and the A-League's most successful side, Melbourne Victory.

"This competition will form a key part of our pre-season training and will be a great opportunity for me to put my players through their paces ahead of the new season."

Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann added: "It's amazing to have the chance to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of our preparation for next season.

"Hopefully we'll have a packed out stadium cheering us on against Tottenham."

Victory will open the tournament against Juve on July 23, before the Italian giants take on Tottenham three days later.

The 2016 ICC Melbourne line-up follows last year's event, which featured Real Madrid, Manchester City and Roma.