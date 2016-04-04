Atletico receive Godin fitness boost ahead of Barca tie

Diego Godin has been cleared to play for Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Barcelona.

The centre-back has been absent since sustaining a thigh injury in the second leg of the last-16 tie against PSV on March 15, but resumed training on Thursday.

Head coach Diego Simeone stated before Saturday's 5-1 battering of Real Betis in La Liga he expected the Uruguay international to be fit and Atleti have now confirmed his availability for the clash at Camp Nou.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Diego Godin has received medical clearance and will be available to Diego Pablo Simeone for the meeting this Tuesday in Barcelona.

"The player trained on Sunday at the same level as his peers."