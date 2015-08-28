Atletico seal Borre deal

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of striker Rafael Santos Borre from Colombian side Deportivo Cali.

The 19-year-old has penned a six-year contract with the Liga club, but will remain on loan with Deportivo until the end of this season.

"Rafael is a player with huge potential and a bright future," Atletico sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero told the club's official website.

"When he joins the team next year he should have a lot more experience and will provide greater competitiveness in the attacking part of the team."

Borre has already scored 16 goals in 22 appearances for Deportivo in 2015.