Atletico seal Borre deal
Rafael Santos Borre has been rewarded for his prolific form in Colombian football with a move to Atletico Madrid.
Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of striker Rafael Santos Borre from Colombian side Deportivo Cali.
The 19-year-old has penned a six-year contract with the Liga club, but will remain on loan with Deportivo until the end of this season.
"Rafael is a player with huge potential and a bright future," Atletico sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero told the club's official website.
"When he joins the team next year he should have a lot more experience and will provide greater competitiveness in the attacking part of the team."
Borre has already scored 16 goals in 22 appearances for Deportivo in 2015.
