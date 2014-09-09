Atletico will not change style, says Ansaldi

The Argentina international joined the Spanish champions on a season-long loan from Zenit in August and made his debut as a substitute in the opening leg of the Supercopa de Espana against Real Madrid, which finished 1-1.

Atletico went on to win the trophy after a 1-0 success in the second leg and Ansaldi is unconcerned by their style of play under Diego Simeone.

"We will continue playing our game," he said.

"Many people are bothered by the way we play, but that makes us more excited.

"If something is bothering them, we will keeping playing the same way."

Atletico will now take on fierce city rivals Real in La Liga on Saturday and the 27-year-old is wary that the league clash will represent an altogether different test.

"We must be aware that the Super Cup was the first game after the preseason and not all players were 100 per cent," he said.

"With the pre-season done and now on our third match, we know that we are playing an important game.

"There is three points for this one game and we know it will be different from the Supercopa."