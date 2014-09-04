Atletico's Cerci confident of earning Italy recall

The former Roma and Fiorentina forward arrived at the Vicente Calderon from Torino on a three-year contract on Monday, but was not included in Antonio Conte's Italy squad for matches against the Netherlands and Norway.

However, Cerci, who was part of Italy's squad at the World Cup earlier this year, is confident of forcing his way into the new national coach's plans.

"I did not play in the most recent games for Torino, so I am not unhappy about the failure to make the squad," he said.

"This adventure will allow me to regain my spot in the national team.

"I hope I can play well and provide goals and assists for the fans.

"I am convinced that we will do well in both the league and Champions League.”

Italy face the Netherlands in a friendly on Thursday, before getting their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign under way in Norway on Tuesday.