Atletico's Suarez discharged from hospital
Atletico Madrid have confirmed Mario Suarez has been discharged from hospital following the head injury he suffered on Sunday.
Suarez remained in hospital in Germany overnight after colliding with Atletico team-mate Cristian Ansaldi during a friendly victory over Wolfsburg.
The midfielder required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Tiago, with Atleti subsequently confirming Suarez had suffered a traumatic brain injury.
On Monday, the Liga champions were able to provide a positive update on the health of the 27-year-old.
"Mario Suarez has been discharged from hospital," read a statement on Atleti's official website.
"Doctors have determined that the midfielder is evolving favourably and that is why tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon [he] will return to Madrid.
"The Atletico player will remain under observation and will undergo medical tests in Spain on Friday in order to assess the evolution of trauma."
