Atletico's Suarez discharged from hospital

Suarez remained in hospital in Germany overnight after colliding with Atletico team-mate Cristian Ansaldi during a friendly victory over Wolfsburg.

The midfielder required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Tiago, with Atleti subsequently confirming Suarez had suffered a traumatic brain injury.

On Monday, the Liga champions were able to provide a positive update on the health of the 27-year-old.

"Mario Suarez has been discharged from hospital," read a statement on Atleti's official website.

"Doctors have determined that the midfielder is evolving favourably and that is why tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon [he] will return to Madrid.

"The Atletico player will remain under observation and will undergo medical tests in Spain on Friday in order to assess the evolution of trauma."