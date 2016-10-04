Aubameyang admits to PSG interest

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he could be interested in signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gabon international has developed into one of Europe's finest forwards in recent seasons and has already scored seven goals in just nine appearances in all competitions in 2016-17.

Manchester City were linked with a possible move for Aubameyang during the most recent transfer window, while he has said on a number of occasions that he would like to play for Real Madrid.

But the 27-year-old has now claimed he could be tempted by the prospect of returning to Ligue 1 to join the champions, whom he claims have been in persistent contact.

"At the end of my first season in the Bundesliga, there was contact," he told Onze Mondiale magazine. "In the summer after, too. In fact, almost every year there has been contact.

"It's true that Paris have the ambition to win the Champions League, so they could be interesting for a player like me."

Aubameyang also admitted that City and Madrid have been in touch in recent months over the prospect of a transfer.

"It's true, there were discussions. My father spoke with the club, but there was nothing concrete in the end," he said of City's interests.

"I was asked 'what is the club of your dreams?' in an interview and I replied 'Real - I made a promise to my grandfather to play there one day, I hope it will happen.

"It's just an ambition. I still have time. But I didn't do it to pique the interest of the club and try to attract them.

"If they want me, they'll come. If they don't, it's too bad. I know there has been contact."

Aubameyang progressed through AC Milan's youth system but was sent on four separate loans to Ligue 1 before signing a permanent deal with Saint-Etienne.

The striker says it was a frustrating period but joked that he could yet return to San Siro, having failed to make a competitive appearance before his exit in 2011.

"In the end, it was tough," he said. "I needed to be placed at a club, I wanted to be believed in. That's what happened at Sainte.

"I saw [Milan CEO Adriano] Galliani at the last Champions League final. He congratulated me and said 'I know you're not going to come back straight away, but if you want to one day, you'll be welcome'. I replied 'With pleasure!'."

Looking at this season, Aubameyang is eager to beat Robert Lewandowski to the Bundesliga top-scorer prize as he attempts to cement his place as one of the finest players in the world.

"Yes, there is always this duel. I hope to be in front of him this season - it's a personal goal," he said. "He's finished top scorer in the Bundesliga for three years, that has to change now...

"I want to have a good career so that people remember me. Today, we remember those who won, who became legends of the sport."