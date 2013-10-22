Aubameyang claims Tottenham interest

The Gabon international was linked with a move to the Premier League on numerous occasions during his time at St Etienne, with Tottenham among those reported to be interested.

However, the 24-year-old has revealed that he had the chance to join the White Hart Lane side more than a year ago.

"Tottenham tried to sign me in June 2012," Aubameyang told The Sun.

"But in the end everything became a bit weird. I didn't really like the way things were done.

"So, if Spurs ever came back in for me, I'd say no."

Aubameyang made the switch to Dortmund at the end of last season and has scored five goals in nine Bundesliga appearances.

The German side meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, hoping to pull themselves level on points with the Group F leaders.