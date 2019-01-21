Aubameyang gets Arsenal fans misty-eyed with talk of Lacazette bromance: "I love him..."

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is delighted to have struck up a fruitful relationship on the pitch with his friend Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman opened the scoring in the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, taking the pair’s combined haul to 26 goals in all competitions this season.

Aubameyang, who leads the club’s scoring charts with 16 strikes, was left delighted by the performance and insisted there is only healthy competition between the two forwards.

“It was really nice,” Aubameyang said after the game. “I think we made a lot of runs, with a lot of effort for the team, and we worked a lot.

“Of course we are happy when we play together because we have such a good feeling between us. It was cool.

“When I joined Arsenal he was here and he came to me and talked to me, and now we are going well – we have the same vision about football and I love him. He is a great guy.

“I think it's nice between us; it’s not a bad rivalry, we're friends. When one is going well the other is happy, and that’s the most important thing, to do well.”

Hear that? The sound of Gooners everywhere reaching for the Kleenex.