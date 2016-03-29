Aubameyang happy to stay at Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims he will not seek an exit from Borussia Dortmund in the near future.

Gabon forward Aubameyang has established himself as one of the hottest properties in European football thanks to a stunning return of 35 goals in 40 matches for Dortmund this season.

The 26-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to represent Real Madrid and is unlikely to be short of potential suitors during the close-season transfer window.

But Aubameyang, who last July extended his contract until 2020, claimed he remains happy at Signal Iduna Park.

"Dortmund is a city which is totally crazy about football," he told Kicker.

"In the last years, we have the highest average attendance in Europe. The city is safe and my family feels at home.

"I've never made a secret of [the fact] I would someday like to play for Real Madrid, but I also have not extended my contract at BVB until 2020 without a reason. I feel very good here."

Europa League quarter-finalists Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Bayern Munich with seven matches remaining this season, and return to domestic action at home to struggling Werder Bremen this weekend.