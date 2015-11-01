Aubameyang: I've proven doubters wrong at Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes he has proven his doubters wrong with his impressive goalscoring form at Borussia Dortmund.

The 26-year-old has fired home 20 goals in just 18 appearances in all competitions during Thomas Tuchel's stunning start to his spell as Dortmund head coach.

Aubameyang claimed earlier this season that his ultimate aim is to match the goalscoring exploits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and establish himself as one of the finest attackers in world football.

And the Gabon international is confident he is on the right track after proving there is far more to his game than lightning pace and athleticism.

"It's true that defenders are inevitably asking themselves more questions," Aubameyang told Telefoot. "Everyone who thought Aubameyang knew nothing aside from running or athletics was wrong.

"Since I was young I have been programmed to score goals.

"It's something I really want to do, to be one of the greatest. Ronaldo and Messi are capable of scoring three goals, and then another four in the next game."

Aubameyang has been linked with a reunion with former Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but he has repeatedly professed a desire to move to La Liga, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona rumoured admirers.

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida, in charge of the club's international scouting procedure, was pictured at Weserstadion on Saturday, where Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 3-1 to close the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

And Aubameyang admits he made a promise to his grandfather - who was a Madrid fan - that he would to play in Spain.

"I can tell you now, I'm here, I signed until 2020 but it is true that I dream of playing in Spain," he added.

"The truth is that my grandfather passed away a year ago and I made him a promise to play in Spain one day – and he was a fan of Real Madrid."